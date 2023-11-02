Major incident declared in UK as Storm Ciaran batters south coast

The Met Office has warned of coastal gusts of 70 to 80 miles per hour (112-129 km per hour), with the potential for 85 mph. People are being urged not to go near the water’s edge due to “very dangerous conditions”.

The major incident was declared by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum, with the local fire service warning that there was a “potential risk to life”, as well as risk of damage to buildings, falling trees, and flooding.

A red wind warning, the highest level, was issued by Jersey Met for Wednesday into Thursday, with people warned to avoid outside activity due to predicted gusts of almost 100 mph. A similar notice was issued for southern parts of England and Wales from 6 pm on Wednesday until the end of Thursday.

