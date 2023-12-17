Maison Martell Celebrates 130-Year History in Malaysia with AI-Enabled Pop-Up Experience

Maison Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses, is embarking on a year-long campaign to celebrate its 130-year history in Malaysia, kicking off with an interactive, multi-sensory, AI-enabled pop-up experience from 1 December 2023 to 1 January 2024, 10 am to 10 pm daily, at the concourse of Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

The event promises an immersive journey through Martell’s rich history, culminating in an exclusive exhibit of Les Remarquables de Martell – Edition Laurentine Perilhou, Martell’s RM5 million limited edition cognac masterpiece. “In our commitment to ‘Soar Beyond The Expected,’ we acknowledge the profound impact of intertwining historical legacy with cutting-edge technologies like AI,” said Liew Pooi Wan, Head of Marketing at Pernod Ricard Malaysia. “This anniversary pop-up mirrors Martell’s rich Malaysian journey while paving the way for the future. At its core, Martell embodies disruptive elegance, challenging conventions to craft experiences that are disruptive, innovative, and captivating,” they stated in a statemen





