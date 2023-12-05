Maintaining Collagen Levels: Tips and Tricks

Collagen makes up around 70% to 80% of your skin’s weight, and is a crucial protein that gives your skin its structure and elasticity. Typically, most people start losing collagen as they age. While it’s different from person to person, collagen loss can be affected by your genetics, lifestyle, and environment, and could even start in your 20s. According to theNo matter how young or old you are, collagen loss is something you can’t really avoid.
Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to help maintain your collagen levels: Collagen supplements come in various forms, be it pills, powders, or liquids, and work by stimulating your body to produce collagen on its own. Try eating foods that are rich in amino acids, which are the building blocks of collagen. This could include lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy, beans, or legumes. Additionally, you can consider incorporating vitamin C-rich foods too, as they are crucial for collagen synthesi
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »