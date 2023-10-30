Maintain momentum for Paris 2024, Dr Wan Azizah tells returning APG athletes

: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail wants the excellent showing by the national athletes at the 2022 Asian Para Games (APG) in Hangzhou, China to continue at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The prime minister’s wife said national para-athletes who will be competing in Paris next year must perform with high spirits and bring glory to the country. “With the determination and spirit they have, InsyaAllah (they will continue the streak of excellence in the 2024 Paralympic Games). We pray that they stay healthy,” she told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here after welcoming home the 113 athletes who competed in the APG.

Dr. Wan Azizah said she was impressed by the achievements of the national contingent at the 2022 APG, which concluded last night. Earlier, loud cheers and applause greeted the national contingent on their arrival at 8.07 pm and 8.23 pm from Hangzhou and Guangzhou respectively.Malaysia completed its challenge by collecting seven gold medals, 15 silver and 17 bronze, securing the 12th position on the medal tally. headtopics.com

This achievement in the fourth edition of the APG saw Malaysia successfully surpass the initial target of 35 medals set by the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM).Iran took second place with 44 gold, 46 silver and 41 bronze, followed by Japan with 42 gold, 49 silver and 59 bronze medals. - Bernama.

