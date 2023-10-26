Maine police search for Army reservist suspected of shooting dead 18 people

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute
In an expanding manhunt, police fanned out across southern Maine with an arrest warrant for their main suspect, Robert R. Card, a US Army reservist who law enforcement said had been committed to a mental health facility over the summer. They circulated photographs of a bearded man in a brown hooded sweatshirt and jeans at one of the crime scenes armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle.
“This is a dark day for Maine,” Governor Janet Mills said at a press conference. “Mr. Card is considered armed and dangerous, and police advise that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances.”Maine State Police found a white SUV they believe Card drove to the town of Lisbon, about 7 miles (11 km) to the southeast and urged people to remain indoors in both Lewiston and Lisbon. headtopics.com
A Maine law enforcement bulletin identified Card, 40, as a trained firearms instructor at the US Army Reserve base in Saco, Maine, who recently said he had been hearing voices and had other mental health issues.
The attacks began shortly before 7pm at the the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, where one female patron and six males were shot dead, police said, without giving the victims’ ages. A short time later, they received reports of a shooting at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, about three miles (5 km) away. Seven males were fatally shot dead there, police said. Three victims who were taken to hospitals later died of their injuries. headtopics.com