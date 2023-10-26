Maine police search for Army reservist suspected of shooting dead 18 people

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute

In an expanding manhunt, police fanned out across southern Maine with an arrest warrant for their main suspect, Robert R. Card, a US Army reservist who law enforcement said had been committed to a mental health facility over the summer. They circulated photographs of a bearded man in a brown hooded sweatshirt and jeans at one of the crime scenes armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle.

“This is a dark day for Maine,” Governor Janet Mills said at a press conference. “Mr. Card is considered armed and dangerous, and police advise that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances.”Maine State Police found a white SUV they believe Card drove to the town of Lisbon, about 7 miles (11 km) to the southeast and urged people to remain indoors in both Lewiston and Lisbon. headtopics.com

A Maine law enforcement bulletin identified Card, 40, as a trained firearms instructor at the US Army Reserve base in Saco, Maine, who recently said he had been hearing voices and had other mental health issues.

The attacks began shortly before 7pm at the the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, where one female patron and six males were shot dead, police said, without giving the victims’ ages. A short time later, they received reports of a shooting at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, about three miles (5 km) away. Seven males were fatally shot dead there, police said. Three victims who were taken to hospitals later died of their injuries. headtopics.com

Read more:

malaymail »

At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootingsA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

NBC: At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootingsWASHINGTON, Oct 26 — At least 22 people were killed and 50 to 60 wounded yesterday in mass shootings at multiple locations including a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine,... Read more ⮕

Police scour Maine for man behind Lewiston shootingsOfficials say there were multiple casualties today but decline to provide figures. Read more ⮕

At least 22 killed in US town shootings, dozens injured, gunman at largeWASHINGTON, Oct 26 — At least 22 people were killed and 50 to 60 wounded yesterday in mass shootings at multiple locations including a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine,... Read more ⮕

Tembakan di Lewiston disifatkan insiden terburuk di ASTembakan di Lewiston disifatkan insiden terburuk di AS Read more ⮕

At least 16 dead in Maine shooting as police hunt for ‘person of interest’ and residents shelterLEWISTON: A man opened fire at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people, wounding dozens of others and throwing the state’s second-largest city into chaos as hundreds of police searched for a person of interest and residents were ordered to shelter in place. Read more ⮕