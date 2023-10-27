Maine city deserted as residents in US hole up during hunt for killer

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute

Locking all the doors, they sat down in front of a screen in a darkened upstairs bedroom with their two dogs and dozing kids, age 10 and 12, following the shooting deaths of at least 18 people at a bowling alley and bar-restaurant. headtopics.com

With the suspect still on the run, Green, a 40-year-old software engineer who spoke to AFP in front of his house, said he and his partner “took turns” sleeping, in order to keep watch until the morning.

“Where is he now? Is he here? That’s a terrible feeling,” Green said, clearing his throat to hide emotion.On Thursday, Lewiston was practically a ghost town, with residents ordered to stay indoors and schools closed following the Wednesday evening shooting rampage.A high school parking lot was taken over by police officers in fatigues, armed to the teeth. Streets near the targeted establishments were cordoned off with crime scene tape. headtopics.com

Pharmacies, restaurants and the overwhelming majority of businesses were closed. A few cars passed by from time to time, but the trash has not been collected and no children play outside on slides and swings.Debra Wright was just sitting down to eat Wednesday evening when she heard police and ambulance sirens wailing. Schemengees, the bar-restaurant targeted by the shooter, is just a three-minute drive from her home.“You know, Maine isn’t usually like this.

