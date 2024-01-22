Maher Zain to Perform in Singapore, No Concert Date in Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates. Maher Zain last performed in Malaysia in 2019. The Swedish-Lebanese R&B artist is set to return to South East Asia this March but only Singapore has been announced as a tour stop so far. His concert will also feature guest artist Harris J. He is known for chart-topping albums like Thank You Allah, Forgive Me and One.

Maher has a huge fan base in Malaysia and it is unclear at this point why there is no concert date here. But you can catch him live at Singapore Expo Hall 7 on 2 March at 8pm. Tickets available here. Other events happening in Singapore in the first quarter of 2024 are as follows with tickets available via SISTIC. TwoSet Violin World Tour 2024 (31 January – 1 February 2024) TwoSet Violin, the hilarious duo that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, is embarking on a highly-anticipated comeback tour. For one night only, join Brett, Eddy and Sophie for an unforgettable concert experience filled with their unique blend of musical virtuosity and witty humou





