Madius threatens Putrajaya over special grant for Sabah

“I need to remind you that we withdrew the lawsuit against the federal government because the expectation was that the special grant formula will be completed by July 2024.“If it is not, we will re-file. We have every reason and right to do so,” Tangau said, following the winding up speech by Sabah, Sarawak affairs and special functions minister Armizan Ali.

Armizan said Sabah should bear in mind Articles 112C and 112D(ii) of the Federal Constitution which states “… any review (of special grant) should take into account the state’s needs and the financial capacity of the federal government”.

The minister said the RM300 million special grant allocated to Sabah was only an interim solution, and a fixed formula had yet to be agreed upon by the federal and state governments. “I welcome the decision of Tuaran and other colleagues. As a Sabahan, I advise that if you plan to take this matter to court, you must make sure you are going to win.“If you don’t win in court, it will diminish our bargaining power in claiming these rights and interests,” Armizan said. headtopics.com

Last year, 12 MPs filed a claim in the High Court demanding Sabah be paid a grant equivalent to 40% of federal revenue from the state.Their lawyer, Nelson Angang, cited Article 112C and Section 2(1) of Part IV of the Tenth Schedule of the constitution in their demand.

The 12 MPs comprise Christina Liew, Ewon Benedick, Frankie Poon, Tangau, Awang Hussaini Sahari, Chan Foong Hin, Phoong Jin Zhe, Jannie Lasimbang, Peto Galim, Tan Lee Fatt, Vivian Wong and Noorita Sual. headtopics.com

On Sept 20, Sabah Pakatan Harapan withdrew its suit, because the group said positive progress had been made in negotiations about the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and assurances had been given by the federal government.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

Tuaran MP threatens Putrajaya over special grant for SabahWilfred Madius Tangau says Sabah PH will reinstate the lawsuit against the federal government if no progress is made. Read more ⮕

Jenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esokJenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esok Read more ⮕

Dead body found floating near MMEA jetty in Kuala KurauMELAKA: A sleeping driver caused his car to sink into the Straits of Malacca after high tide swept up the vehicle. Read more ⮕

Body found floating near MMEA's Kuala Kurau jetty identified as 23-year-old womanForeign diplomats, business leaders and China watchers around the world joined the Chinese public in remembering Li who died on FridayMany who had first-hand experience of the former premier shared photos of him on Weibo, including his visits to disaster... Read more ⮕

Missing woman found dead at Kuala Kurau jettyIPOH, Oct 29 — A woman reported missing on Friday was found dead at the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone jetty near Parit Buntar yesterday. Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri... Read more ⮕

Hanya satu sudu teh gula kalau minum di medan selera PutrajayaDr Zaliha Mustafa berkata pengusaha minuman di medan selera sekitar Putrajaya bersetuju saranan menerusi Kempen Kurangkan Gula itu. Read more ⮕