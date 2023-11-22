HEAD TOPICS

Machenike L16A Gaming Laptop Review

A review of the Machenike L16A gaming laptop, a thin and light option for esports players.

If you're a gamer and you've never heard of the laptop brand Machenike, fret not: neither had we, up until one of our salesperson decided to drop one of its laptops, the L16A, into our laps. A subsidiary of the Haier group - yes, that Haier - the brand apparently manufactures gaming laptops en masse, with its target audience primarily being 'Esports players', and this laptop is supposed to meet that requirement.

While a quick poke and prod into the brand's main site yielded some results, the L16A strangely finds itself between a rock and a hard place, at least by its designation. What Is It? It's thin and, dare I say it, super light, especially in comparison to the other 16-inch thin-and-light gaming laptops that I've handled in the past. Internally, the specs of this L16A is mildly impressive: there's an AMD Ryzen 7 7735H nestled inside, along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM running at 6,400MT/s. For graphics, that's handled by the onboard Radeon 680M. On a sidebar, the default internal storage for the L16A is listed as 1TB PCIe 4.0 but the unit we were given on comes with half tha

