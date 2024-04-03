MACC to call individuals involved in government vehicle contract for questioning

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will call all individuals involved in the decision to award the contract for supplying and maintaining government vehicles to Spanco Sdn Bhd to assist in its investigation. MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said this included the former prime minister and finance minister at the time if necessary. "Whoever was involved at that time, if there is a necessity, we will call them," he said after a media dialogue here on Tuesday (Feb 6).

When the contract ended in 2019, an open tender was launched, and a letter of intent (LOI) was awarded to a consortium formed by Berjaya Group and Naza Sdn Bhd. Azam said the probe was also looking into the cancellation of the LOI. He said no charges had been made yet as the investigation was ongoing, with more than 20 people being summoned for questioning

