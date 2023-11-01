MA Sepang cancels Pestech’s RM742mil contract, Dewan Rakyat told

“The decision was taken by the Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) board of directors, abiding by the MAHB administrative principles and based on MAHB and independent consultants’ continuous monitoring of the Automated People Mover (APM) project progress.

“Pestech was found to have gone against material obligations in the contract and failed to take action to address issues within the deadline,” said Transport Minister Anthony Loke in a written parliamentary reply on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Loke was responding to Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, who asked about the justification behind the cancellation of the RM742.95mil contract awarded to Pestech to build a new aerotrain system in KLIA and what is the ministry’s solution to the issue.

“The termination was due to the incompliance of contractual obligations, which affected the project’s progress, and it has the risk of running to delays on completing the project,” said Loke. Loke said that the termination notice will enable MA Sepang to resume and complete the project with the involvement of other contractors to ensure that the project can be completed according to schedule.

Loke also said MA Sepang has carried out negotiations and discussions with all stakeholders in the APM project to reduce any possibilities of delays. “These include efforts to work closely with all parties involved in this project, aside from identifying third-party contractors who are experienced to ensure all APM project components can continue to run consistently,” added Loke.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Petronas acquires naming rights for Sepang CircuitKUALA LUMPUR: The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will now be known as Petronas Sepang International Circuit, after the inking of a three-year nami...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: SIC dijenamakan semula sebagai Litar Antarabangsa Petronas SepangKUALA LUMPUR: Litar Antarabangsa Sepang (SIC) kini dikenali sebagai Litar Antarabangsa Petronas Sepang selepas pemeteraian perjanjian hak penamaan sel...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: Petronas Sepang International Circuit – national oil company signs 3-year naming rights deal with trackIt’s now called the Petronas Sepang International Circuit after the national oil and gas company signed a three-year naming rights deal with Malaysia’s top track. Yesterday’s announcement comes before SIC hosts the 2023 Petronas Grand …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Priority of repair works based on condition of roads, not politics, Nanta tells Dewan RakyatKUALA LUMPUR: A driver drove straight to the Cyberjaya fire station after seeing a large python emerging from the hood of his moving car.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: HR programme brought 3,000 women back to the workforce, Dewan Rakyat toldKUALA LUMPUR: The United States had tried to exert pressure on Malaysia over its stance on the Palestine-Israel conflict, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has revealed.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Over 150,000 foreign workers expected to arrive soon, Dewan Rakyat toldHONG KONG (Reuters): Chinese President Xi Jinping said women have a critical role and must establish a 'new trend of family', as the nation grapples with an ageing population and record decline in the birth rate.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕