M'sians Slam Politician for 'Inviting' Teresa Kok to Langkawi Beach Without Wearing Anything

PN’s Suhaimi Abdullah, the MP of Langkawi was interrupted by Teresa Kok, Seputeh MP who asked him if we could wear shorts to Langkawi. Shockingly, Suhaimi responded to Teresa’s question with a lewd invitation.Several other politicians behind Suhaimi laughed at his response but the Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Alice Lau was not amused by his response at all and shook her head in disbelief. She then asked Suhaimi to take his seat. Teresa then told Suhaimi, “You are dirty-minded”.

Chong Zhemin, Kampar MP then stood up and asked Suhaimi to retract his statement, reminding him that nudity in public is against the law.Suhaimi’s response has not only caused a scene in the parliament but also an uproar on the internet after his lewd invitation went viral on social media. Malaysians were utterly disappointed to see such a remark was made by a politician.

The Minister of Youth & Sports, Hannah Yeoh also expressed her disappointment to see such an insult in the Parliament.“Don’t feel weird. He hasn’t taken his medicines, hence his statement. Sometimes, he imagines too much.”“Langkawi can never attract tourists around the world like Phuket or Bali if the people have an MP like this.”“Langkawi MP is dirty minded.” Saya tak faham cara pemikiran pemimpin Perikatan Nasional…. https://t. headtopics.com

