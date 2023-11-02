M'sians Hilariously Express Their Concern Over National Service Including Adults up to 35yo

In response to a query posted by Dr. Mohammed Taufiq Johari, the Member of Parliament for Sungai Petani, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stated that the programme will target Malaysian youths between the ages of 16 to 35.

Unsurprisingly, the institution of PLKN to include Malaysians who are beyond 17 years old came as a surprise to many, with Malaysians taking to social media to express their thoughts on the matter. The vast majority of commenters mentioned how interesting PLKN would be for Malaysians in their 30s, should they be selected for the programme.

“It’s true, those who are 30 years old and above are going to be mixing with kids who are aged 16, with what, exactly? It doesn’t mix well,” opined one user, while others took the comedic route, adding memes on how they’d potentially be if they are selected for PLKN 3.0.

Others embraced the idea of potentially being selected for PLKN in a more light-hearted manner, while some stated how teachers may have to attend the programme as well. However, a number of Malaysians stated what they’d probably bring if they were selected for the programme, embellishing on what their outfits would be, and what skin care items they’ll need for their tenure at the campsite.

Nevertheless, a number of Malaysians expressed how adamant they were to not attend PLKN 3.0 if they were selected, whether it be at the campsite itself or before going.

