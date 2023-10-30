M'sians Can't Get Enough of Local Cosplayer's Epic Portrayal of the Landlady From Kung Fu Hustle

However, the event has since gone viral, particularly its costume competition, largely thanks to the competition’s winner who beat other contestants thanks to her epic cosplay of Bao Zou Po, or the Landlady from Stephen Chow’s classic movie Kung Fu Hustle.

Sharing to her TikTok account, the video of her walking on stage as Bao Zou Po has garnered over 1.5 million views and more than 109,000 likes. In both videos, @karine.ventsin can be seen portraying Bao Zou Po to perfection, not just in terms of costume, but also in her mannerisms which were indistinguishable from the Kung Fu Hustle character.

In a separate video, she also shared her cosplay being announced as the winner of the video, to loud cheers from the crowd.https://worldofbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/kung-fu-hustle-cosplay.mp4

One commenter noted how others cosplayed as anime characters from popular series such as Naruto, One Piece or Dragon Ball, but @karine.ventsin stood out with her out-of-left-filed character choice.