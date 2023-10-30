M'sians are Tired of Apologies & Are Calling for Action to be Taken Against Racist Content

Bill as an Indian cashier using lipstick to draw a bindi on his forehead and using that to scan items. He would also shake his head while talking with a thick accent.

Following the immense backlash, both the pharmacy and the influencer did what any other brand or public figure would do in this situation, apologise.Malaysians took to BFM News’s post on this issue to share their opinion of apologies being too cheap these days.People believe that brands and public figures are doing whatever they want, may they be racist or offensive, purely because they can just apologise about it later and move on from it.

Some pointed out that some brands and public figures know that posting insensitive content will bring backlash but do it anyway as bad publicity is still publicity. Others believe that action should be taken against those who post insensitive and racist content. headtopics.com

“Alahai, can easily apologise and think that it’s immediately settled? Punish them by making them wash a temple.” “As usual, since last time and now and for the future to come, everyone can easily apologise. Enforce strict laws that can lead to imprisonment as fines can (easily) be paid.”

“Do they think that in Malaysia, everything can be forgiven with an apology? The editor, head of marketing, videographers, all of you are responsible.” “So easy to apologise. Who approved this? Fire them. If their advertisements are already like this, how is it like for the Indians working for them? They could be getting discriminated against.” headtopics.com

“Report to the police, report to MCMC. That’ll be better, people constantly apologise and nothing comes out of it.

Local Influencer Apologizes Over Offensive Promo Video Made for Pharmacy Store ChainAfter Malaysian pharmacy store chain, BIG Pharmacy issued an apology after receiving backlash for an offensive promo video, the local influencer, Song Bill Read more ⮕

“It was built for the jam”: M’sians choose Federal Highway for having the worst trafficTHE traffic in Kuala Lumpur and some parts of the Klang Valley is no joke during peak hours. Anyone can tell you they’ve spent hours stuck in traffic ... Read more ⮕

BNM: Almost Half of M'sians Can't Even Save RM1k, Many Go Into Debt During EmergenciesBank Negara Malaysia (BNM) recently revealed some rather damning statistics regarding financial literacy in our country, whereby a considerable number of Read more ⮕

Study: Over 6 Million M'sians Can't Afford Entire Home Rentals, Partitioned Rooms Still a NecessityRecently, the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has increased crackdowns against tiny partitioned room rentals where tenants live in crowded, often Read more ⮕

Nga: RM20m allocated to 155 local councils for drainage maintenance ahead of monsoon seasonSUNGAI SIPUT, Oct 30 — The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) said today it has allocated RM20 million for 155 local councils nationwide to do the maintenance work... Read more ⮕

Local Woman Accuses Radio DJ Boyfriend Of Cheating With His FlyFM Colleague - Multiple Times!What goes around, comes right back around. Karma remembers your address and she always collects her debts. We've heard plenty of cheating scandals in showbiz Read more ⮕