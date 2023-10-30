M’sian swears to never return to Cameron Highlands after spending RM1,470 on his trip

a country where its just swelteringly hot on most days. So, once in a while, its nice idea to pack a bag and head down to Cameron Highland to enjoy some freshly-plucked strawberries and of course, the cold, welcoming weather.

A Malaysian man recently took to TikTok to rant about how he spent more than RM1,400 on a three-day trip to Cameron Highlands, leaving him deeply upset.recounted how the family trip was ruined by unexpected expenses that he had not anticipated.Allegedly, he bought a Roti John for RM9 on a Friday, but when “I went to buy it again the next day, it became RM12.” He asserted.

'Additionally, I once ordered three plates of rice, tomyam, fried egg, kangkung belacan, and a few drinks for around RM85," he explained. To make matters worse, the OP claimed that the homestay was advertised on TikTok for RM221 per night, but that the price was raised to RM280 per night because he booked it on a Friday."In two days, RM1,470 had vanished. Except for a few strawberries, I didn't buy anything." He mentioned.

“When I visited Cameron Highlands at the beginning of last year, it only cost me around RM600 for two nights,“ he claimed. Toward the end of the video, he begged Cameron Highlands business owners not to take advantage of visitors by charging unreasonable rates.