M'sian Pharmacy Store Chain Apologises For Offensive Promo Video Depicting Racist Stereotypes

The offensive video has since been removed, though snippets from it are still available online, reshared by social media users such as in this X post.

The video depicted a skit at an undisclosed pharmacy outlet where a customer, played by the influencer, tries to discretely buy condoms from a cashier, also portrayed by the influencer. However, that is where the video turned awry, as the influencer, a Malaysian-Chinese, donned an “Indian” outfit and portrayed a cashier of Indian descent with offensive racial stereotypes.

These include speaking in a thick accent with over-the-top mannerisms and worse, scanning items at the counter with a “bindi” drawn on his forehead with a marker. In their apology post on Facebook, BIG Pharmacy said that they’re extending their sincerest apologies for the recent “insensitive promotional video” and that they recognised “the hurtful and offensive nature of the content”, taking full responsibility for the lack of due diligence.“The content in question goes against our values of diversity and inclusivity and we have already taken immediate steps to address this issue internally to ensure that such a situation does not happen again. headtopics.com

“We are, and have always been, committed to inclusion and respect. This mistake is one that we take seriously, will learn from, and improve as we serve all members of our community.” BIG Pharmacy stressed that they will do better to ensure that their content is respectful, sensitive and representative of the vibrant culture within the Malaysian community.https://worldofbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/racist-ad.

Read more:

WORLDOFBUZZ »

BIG Pharmacy apologises for racially insensitive online advertisement following public outrageKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — BIG Pharmacy has apologised for a racially insensitive promotional video that has been making rounds on social media. The pharmacy chain came under fire... Read more ⮕

We’re sorry, says Big Pharmacy over racist adWe have always been committed to inclusion and respect, says company in apology. Read more ⮕

Iklan ‘rasis’ cetus kontroversi, Big Pharmacy mohon maafSyarikat farmasi itu memohon maaf atas ‘kelemahan usaha wajar’ di pihaknya. Read more ⮕

We’re sorry, says Big Pharmacy over racist adPETALING JAYA: Big Pharmacy has issued an apology in response to harsh online backlash to an advertisement by an influencer mocking Indian people. Read more ⮕

Local Influencer Reacts To Big Pharmacy’s Racist Promo VideoArwind Kumar highlighted how offensive the video was to the Indian community in Malaysia. Read more ⮕

Shake Shack Malaysia: First store will be opening at The Exchange, TRX in Kuala LumpurKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A delicious surprise popped up online today. We got confirmation that Shake Shack, the famous burger chain from the United States, has announced that they... Read more ⮕