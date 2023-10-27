M'sian Pays Shocking Price for Mixed Rice at Viral Cheras Restaurant

It really depends on where you go but a Malaysian content creator, Marissa Wong recently shared a place she visited in Cheras for mixed rice with her family members, and she did not expect to pay a 3-figure price for 6 people. Each of them had an individual plate of white rice with dishes like tofu, char siew, vegetables, and fish for everyone to share.

A plate of mixed rice generally costs you around RM7 to RM10. So at first glance, you probably think Marissa and her family wouldn’t need to pay more than RM80 for the meal. It turned out that this isn’t the place for you if you’re on a budget, despite its massive variety of dishes.“The most expensive Chap Fan (mixed rice) in Cheras. It’s more expensive than dining in hotels. Try it at your own risk,” Marissa stated in her caption.

According to Marissa, the fish alone cost RM40. She also joked and came up with her “theory” about the justification of the pricy mixed rice, saying, “It made me question if the chef graduated from Oxford and Cambridge combined. Their business is good, so we went to try.”“Cheras people will know that shop is ‘cut throat’ one. My whole family complain, you take 1 wrong fish, and you’ll be charged RM50.” headtopics.com

When asked about the taste of the food, Marissa told WORLD OF BUZZ that there was nothing special, although they claimed to have used fresh ingredients to cook. You can watch Marissa’s Instagram reel below, and judge the price for yourself.

https://worldofbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/SaveInsta.App-3186321816000369181_181997188.mp4 Of course, if the food is good with rare qualities, some of us won’t mind forking out some money once in a while. How much will you pay for a plate of exceptionally mixed rice?Also read: “Satay from the future” – M’sian Pays RM107 for 30 Sticks of Satay in Cheras Restaurant, Netizens Baffled headtopics.com

