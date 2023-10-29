M’sian Netizen Hurt By Mom’s Degrading Comments About Perodua Axia After Buying One

Getting your first car is a huge milestone that anyone would be proud of— but how would you feel if your car of choice was met with criticism from your loved ones?

shared by the TwtSecretsMY Twitter account, the netizen said they recently got their first car, a Perodua Axia, but have given their parents full reign to use it as their own. However, while on a phone call with their mother, the anonymous poster said their mother made a few negative comments about Axia cars. The mother told them her friend said a Perodua Axia isn’t great for long-distance driving and should only be a secondary car.

While the comments aren’t directly from their mother, the Malaysian said hearing those words from her had hurt their feelings, prompting them to end the call to avoid retaliating. Even though the conversation happened days ago, the mother’s words are still fresh in the car owner’s mind. headtopics.com

Many netizens voiced support for the anonymous poster, saying that their frustrated feelings were valid. They also advised the user to share their feelings with the mother so she would be more understanding and appreciative of the car. Some also criticised the mother’s friend for the false assumptions about the car, even vouching for the Axia’s positive points like having a fuel-saving engine and being easy to maintain.

