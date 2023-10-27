M’sian man earning RM8k a month doesn’t want wife to work but refuses to give her an allowance

anonymous social media post about a Malaysian woman’s marriage recently went viral, leaving many perplexed by her husband’s actions.

As of the time of writing, the X post had received over 13,000 reposts and 10,000 likes, with many people feeling sorry for the woman for having to deal with her husband’s antics. “My husband earns around RM8,000 per month,“ she wrote in her post. His monthly commitment includes his own expenses such as water, electricity, and Unifi bills, an RM2,500 house payment, a fully paid-off car, monthly insurance of around RM1,000, and money for his village mother.”The woman then shared her main marital grievances, including the fact that after they married, the husband forbade her from working. But ironically does not provide her with any allowance.

Moreover, her husband claimed that since the expenses were incurred while she was still working as an architect, therefore he shouldn’t have to pay for them. Allegedly, when her savings ran out, she secretly sold desserts from her home while her husband was at work as initially, the husband also prohibited her from selling pastries because he would be embarrassed if his friends learned that he has a “wife who sells pastries.” headtopics.com

The woman stated that she earned a net profit of RM2,000 to RM4,000 per month from selling pastries, but this was only enough to cover her monthly obligations and provide for her mother who resides in the village.

However, the husband only allows her to claim certain things, and he will not consider claims for the following: • Her lunch expenses, as he claimed that she’s now technically working so she has to pay for her own food. He will only pay for her food if they eat dinner together. headtopics.com

