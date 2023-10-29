M’sian hurt after mother sides with friend that his first car purchase was “not good enough”

The anonymous confessor was offended at their mother’s words agreeing with her friend’s negative opinions of the car.

a car, especially for the first time is a huge milestone. So shaming someone for the type of car they buy (with their hard-earned money especially) is a huge no.As the car is an Axia model, the anonymous confessor’s mother basically relayed how her friend told her that the car was “not good enough for long-distance journeys”.

Not only that, the mother's friend had other not-so-great comments regarding the Axia, believing that the car should be used as a "second option". Hearing these words hurt the confessor especially when the mother had not said anything back to defend his choice.

“Eventhough those were not my mother’s words, it felt like she was agreeing with her friend which made me feel offended. “I ended the call then and there itself because I did not want to say anything out of turn to my mother.

"It has been a week since the conversation but I still remember this. If a mother can feel offended by their child's words, would it be wrong for a child to feel the same?" they said. Netizens mainly took the confessor's side, understanding their frustration when someone gives their unsolicited opinion over something one worked so hard for as buying a car for the first time can be a daunting task, financially.

Some had advised the anonymous confessor to resolve their issues with their mother because they believed that there could have been some miscommunication over the matter. Not only that, netizens also promoted the pros of having an Axia and attested to its performance during long-distance drives.