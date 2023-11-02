M'sian Host Praised in Throwback Clip of Her Defending Britney Spears from Inappropriate Question

Many have taken this opportunity to call out how toxic the music industry was in exploiting and throwing a young Britney Spears under the spotlight of immense media scrutiny. Though, among all the bad was one shining light that defended Britney against an inappropriate question from a fan. The Womens music TikTok page recently shared a throwback clip of an interviewer who defended Britney, who clearly appreciated the gesture, after a fan asked if she was a virgin.

The camera then panned to Britney’s face, who was clearly disappointed and uncomfortable with the question. But, before she could answer, the interviewer stepped in. “Can I answer that for you?” she asked Britney, to which she replied with an appreciated smile, “Yes please.”

“Can I just say, can you go back to school, can you go talk to your parents, learn some manners then come back and ask a question because you’re wasting our time,” the interviewer told the fan. Britney, who was clearly happy and relieved that someone had finally defended her from an inappropriate question (which she was often getting at that time), said to the interviewer, “Thank you, thank you.”

And this apparently wasn’t the only time the interviewer defended Britney. She also defended her when someone called the popstar a high school dropout.The interviewer has since been receiving praise online via the throwback clip, for being the only one who defended Britney from an inappropriate question.

But what makes this even more special is the fact that the interviewer was none other than Malaysia's Asha Gill!

