M'sian Gets Drink With Lime Tied to Glass From Waiter Who Took Things Too Literally

Okay, what’s up with people taking things too literally these days? A man got his beverage served in a bowl, and recently, “SING SONG” was written on a birthday cake.

the waiter served the drink to the man in a glass and with the lime TIED to the glass with a rubber band. The man, Shazz shared the hilarious and unexpected incident on his TikTok @shazztodak, and the waiter is seen chuckling at his own blunder.“This place is really going against the nature,” Shazz joked in the caption.

Speaking to WORLD OF BUZZ, Shazz said the restaurant is located in Cyberjaya, Selangor, and that was not his 1st visit to the place. The restaurant is just a walking distance to his workplace, which explains why he hangs out there a lot after work. headtopics.com

Surprisingly, the lime that was tied to his glass was NOT the 1st blunder that he had experienced at the restaurant. “Honestly, this wasn’t the first time they came to me with weird orders. But this time, I felt like sharing it on social media.”

When asked if he accepted his Sirap Limau for the way it was, Shazz told WORLD OF BUZZ that he asked the waiter to serve it in the way he wanted. At the time of writing, Shazz’s post has gained a massive 4.4 million views, and netizens found his experience to be hilarious. One of them even shared her experience of the waiter taking things too literally.“My friend asked for Mee Kari Kosong, which means no condiments and vegetables. He got a bowl of noodles without any dishes. headtopics.com

