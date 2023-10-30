M'sian Fresh Grad Feels Bad for Lying to Family About How Much She Earns Because They'll Ask for Money

Living in the era that we do, young adults are finding it harder and harder to save money due to the almost unchanging salary rates that don’t tally with the skyrocketing costs of living.

And often times, what makes saving money even harder is family members treating you like an ATM machine just because you have a job. A Malaysian fresh graduate took to the TwtSecretsMY Twitter page to share how she feels bad for lying to her family about how much she is earning from her new, first job out of fear that they would constantly ask her for money.She wrote, “I have a secret. I’m not proud of it, but I don’t know what else to do. Recently, I graduated and immediately got a job. My salary is RM3,000.”

“When I was arranging for interviews and all, I did it alone without informing my family. The day I signed the contract, nobody knew except my boyfriend and my best friend.”Though, when she was about to start her new job, she knew she had to say something to her family. This image is for illustration purposes only. headtopics.com

“When my first day of work was nearing, I informed my family. They were all shocked. They asked what job it was, where and lastly, how much my salary was. I said, ‘Oh, just RM2,000‘. They nodded, it’s a normal salary for fresh graduates.”

“I was not willing to tell them (my real salary) and to be honest. This is because my family is the type who likes to ask for and take money. If it’s not given, then we would be considered rebellious, ungrateful and arrogant. When I see my parents’ faces everyday, I feel guilty for lying. I don’t know what to do,” she added.Unfortunately, due to the need to be able to afford a future for herself, she felt the need to lie to her parents to prevent them from asking for money from her. headtopics.com