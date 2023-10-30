: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia will certainly reciprocate Singapore’s increasing investments and trade into Malaysia with serious attempts to resolve most of the outstanding issues.

Anwar expressed his excitement about the level of achievement in resolving those issues which he said “is quite unprecedented.” Anwar noted that he has always suggested that both countries should not take any issues in isolation and look at the whole bilateral setup and the interest in resolving the issues.

“We will have to work jointly to ensure Johor would be able to enhance the capacity through Johor river to supply both Johor’s needs which is also expanding, and for Singapore. As for airspace issues, Anwar said there is some agreement on the perimeters and described it as “some remarkable feet in terms of both bilateral relations. headtopics.com

These were recommended and approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 1973 and implemented through the Operational Letter of Agreement between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore Area Control Centres concerning Singapore Arrivals, Departures and Overflights 1974.

