Lynas Malaysia to withdraw judicial review application against government's conditions on operating license

Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd has announced that it will withdraw its judicial review application against the government's decision to impose certain conditions on its operating license. The company's lawyer, Cecil Abraham, informed High Court Judge Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh that the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation has renewed its subsidiary's operating license until March 2026.

The license renewal, which was made last month, will allow Lynas to continue importing and processing rare earth elements for another two years

