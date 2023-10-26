Luxury set to be more expensive

PETALING JAYA: Eight months since “Luxury Tax” was first mentioned and after countless debates among the industry players, the government is said to have listed several possible taxable luxury goods.

The items and the thresholds were listed in a guideline provided by the Finance Ministry for the industries to give their feedback on, the official said.Meanwhile, tax expert Datuk Koong Lin Loong said that there should be more detail on the overall mechanism, which includes the sub-categories of each item that would be taxed.

First tabled in the revised Budget 2023 in February, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the move was to increase the country’s tax base by imposing taxes on those who had the means. “They need to engage with the specific industries involved, not only general groups. For this, we need about 12 months before implementation,” he said. headtopics.com

“If the operators make an error, they could be penalised, hence, increasing the cost of doing business,” he said. “How much would the administrative costs be then? Would the cost to set up the counters or kiosks be worth it with the expected revenue?” he added.

