Luno Malaysia: Unauthorised transactions went through as user’s details and mobile device were compromised

For this particular case which took place in 2021, Luno said the plaintiff claims that the purchase and transfer of Bitcoins took place without his knowledge and approval. They added that the plaintiff had acknowledged in evidence before the court that he had unfortunately lost control and access to his personal email account and password. In addition, his mobile device was also “hacked”.
Luno added that the plaintiff acknowledged that it was his, not Luno’s responsibility to ensure the security of his email and password. Luno said similar events had also occurred on two other platforms.
In the statement, Luno elaborated, “The Luno security features in place worked as they were designed to and these transactions were only possible because an individual had access to the plaintiff’s email, password and security details (including third-party 2-factor-authentication (2FA) codes) and was able to authorise each transaction via an SMS authorisation link sent to the plaintiff’s mobile phone.
Luno reiterated that this is not an issue of safety and security of the Luno platform and it has some of the most intensive security processes in crypto as confirmed byranking. It also reminded it remains the responsibility of the customer to maintain the security of their own email accounts, mobile devices and passwords.
Luno said it is committed to following strict procedures to keep its customers’ cryptocurrency safe and secure. They will also do their utmost to educate customers on the importance of vigilance in managing personal data and offer a range of educational materials to help customers maintain proper password health.
