Lululemon Launches Exclusive Capsule Collection for Lunar New Year

The brand launches an exclusive capsule collection to welcome the Year of the Dragon, for lululemon’s Lunar New Year campaign. This cinematic tribute that beautifully captures the harmonious connection between mind and body, was produced by an all-star cast and crew and filmed against the stunning backdrop of the mountains in Jingning and Xiandu in China.

Decked in lululemon’s iconic collections, Yeoh, alongside eight theatrical dancers of Wing Chun from the Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre, bring their artistry to life in a visual feast that encapsulates an ode to spring, a season symbolising renewal and fresh beginnings.explores the essence of well-being, urging us to discover perpetual spring within our daily lives.Yeoh is styled in lululemon’s key collections and the new capsule collection for the Year of the Dragon. Perak-born Yeoh, who was named TIME Magazine’s Icon of the Year in 2022, started off her career in Hong Kong in the 1980s and is considered one of Asia’s most successful actresse





