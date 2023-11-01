Lucid Introduces the Gravity, a Three-Row SUV with Impressive Specifications

The Lucid Gravity is a three-row SUV seating up to seven persons, and measures 198.2 inches (5,034 mm) long, 78.2 inches (1,986 mm) wide and 65.2 inches (1,656 mm) tall with a wheelbase of 119.5 inches (3,035 mm). For comparison, the Air sedan measures 195.9 inches (4,976 mm) long, 86.4 inches (2,195 mm) wide and 55.4 inches (1,407 mm) tall with a wheelbase of 116.5 inches (2,959 mm). For its exterior, a “focus on efficiency” has brought a target drag coefficient of 0.

24 (based on a pre-production ride height of 155 mm), and packs an evolution of its 900-volt electrical architecture. Little is revealed of its technical specifications for now, though Lucid says the Gravity has a range of more than 440 miles (704 km) – from a battery capacity of around 120 kWh, reports – and using a 350 kW DC charger can return 320 km of range in around 15 minutes. Peak power is claimed to be over 800 hp, and 0-96 km/h is elapsed in under 3.5 second





🏆 20. paultan » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Malaysia: 7-seater electric SUV with 536hp and up to 615km rangeThe new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a go-anywhere, do-anything electric SUV with powerful dual motors, long range and a luxurious seven-seat interior. But cheap it most certainly isn't.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Malaysia: 536hp 7-seater electric SUV with up to 615km rangeThe new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a go-anywhere, do-anything electric SUV with powerful dual motors, long range and a luxurious seven-seat interior. But cheap it most certainly isn't.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Malaysia: 536hp seven-seater electric SUV with up to 615km rangeKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has just expanded its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the EQS SUV. A taller-riding, more practical version of the EQS...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »

Lucid Gravity SUV’s Fast Charging and Estimated 500-mile Range could be a Game Changer in the USPerformance specs are yet to be unveiled, but indications are that it will offer a dual or triple-motor, all-wheel-drive system

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »

Lucid’s Electric Cars may Receive Apple and Amazon Music Support SoonThe company has put out a job listing for a Senior Product Manager who will work with Apple, Amazon Music, and other media app partners.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »

Lucid Motors Joins EV Revolution with Tesla’s NACS Charging StandardThe transition period until the shift in 2025 allows for the establishment of a more robust NACS-based charging network.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »