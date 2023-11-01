Lucid Introduces the Gravity, a Three-Row SUV with Impressive Specifications

The Lucid Gravity is a three-row SUV seating up to seven persons, and measures 198.2 inches (5,034 mm) long, 78.2 inches (1,986 mm) wide and 65.2 inches (1,656 mm) tall with a wheelbase of 119.5 inches (3,035 mm). For comparison, the Air sedan measures 195.9 inches (4,976 mm) long, 86.4 inches (2,195 mm) wide and 55.4 inches (1,407 mm) tall with a wheelbase of 116.5 inches (2,959 mm). For its exterior, a “focus on efficiency” has brought a target drag coefficient of 0.
24 (based on a pre-production ride height of 155 mm), and packs an evolution of its 900-volt electrical architecture. Little is revealed of its technical specifications for now, though Lucid says the Gravity has a range of more than 440 miles (704 km) – from a battery capacity of around 120 kWh, reports – and using a 350 kW DC charger can return 320 km of range in around 15 minutes. Peak power is claimed to be over 800 hp, and 0-96 km/h is elapsed in under 3.5 second
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: 🏆 20. paultan »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Malaysia: 7-seater electric SUV with 536hp and up to 615km rangeThe new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a go-anywhere, do-anything electric SUV with powerful dual motors, long range and a luxurious seven-seat interior. But cheap it most certainly isn't.
Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Malaysia: 536hp 7-seater electric SUV with up to 615km rangeThe new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a go-anywhere, do-anything electric SUV with powerful dual motors, long range and a luxurious seven-seat interior. But cheap it most certainly isn't.
Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Malaysia: 536hp seven-seater electric SUV with up to 615km rangeKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has just expanded its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the EQS SUV. A taller-riding, more practical version of the EQS...
Source: malaymail - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »
Lucid Gravity SUV’s Fast Charging and Estimated 500-mile Range could be a Game Changer in the USPerformance specs are yet to be unveiled, but indications are that it will offer a dual or triple-motor, all-wheel-drive system
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »
Lucid’s Electric Cars may Receive Apple and Amazon Music Support SoonThe company has put out a job listing for a Senior Product Manager who will work with Apple, Amazon Music, and other media app partners.
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »
Lucid Motors Joins EV Revolution with Tesla’s NACS Charging StandardThe transition period until the shift in 2025 allows for the establishment of a more robust NACS-based charging network.
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »