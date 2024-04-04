LTAT announces five per cent dividend rate for 2023

The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) announced a dividend rate of five per cent for the year 2023 involving a total payment of RM485.08mil. Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the amount of the payment was higher than RM476.45mil for 2022. "Hopefully, this brings good news to the 123,380 contributors who are members of the armed forces saving with LTAT. With the announcement of this dividend, we believe that LTAT will excel as a pension fund for serving armed forces personnel.

"LTAT is expected to continue playing a role in advancing the country’s economy through its participation in various fields," he told reporters after the LTAT 2023 dividend announcement at Hotel Royale Chulan, here on Thursday (April 4).Proposed sale of LTAT stake in Affin Bank to rebalance investment portfolio, says Defence Ministry Meanwhile, commenting on the alleged financial crisis involving LTAT, Mohamed Khaled said it was an unfounded accusatio

