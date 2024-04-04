LTAT Announces Dividend Increase for 2023

Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) announced a dividend of five percent for the year 2023, amounting to RM485.08 million. Defense Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated that this payment increased compared to RM476.45 million for 2022. He expressed hope that this news would bring joy to the 123,380 contributors, who are military personnel saving in LTAT. With this dividend announcement, it is believed that LTAT will continue to excel as a retirement fund for military members.

LTAT is expected to play a role in advancing the country's economy through its participation in various sectors

