Loyalty may not pay in Malaysian job market

The conventional wisdom that loyalty pays may not hold in the Malaysian job market, according to recruiter and career coach Farid Affy. In a recent social media post that has gone viral, Farid referenced a Forbes article highlighting a stark reality facing long-serving employees.

The claim that has sparked widespread debate suggests individuals who remain with the same employer for more than two years could see their income potential reduced by half over a decade unless they secure annual raises of at least 10-15%. This is a far cry from the average Malaysian salary increment of 3%, with an additional 5% performance bonus, which is particularly concerning when juxtaposed against the current inflation rate of 3.8%. Farid’s post on the X platform outlined the issue: “If we stay with the same company for more than two years, we will lose 50% of our income in 10 years unless annual salary increases continue to increase by at least 10-15%





