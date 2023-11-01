‘Love bombing’: when affection turns into abuse

Relatively unheard and unspoken of, love bombing is in fact a form of emotional abuse. It is characterised by extreme and overwhelming grand gestures of affection and attention, often with the goal of making the recipient feel dependent and obligated to the giver.
Cleverly mimicking wrapping paper to represent the gifts that perpetrators may offer their victims, each poster features repeated patterns such as diamonds and handbags followed by various forms of abuse, mirroring the toxic cycle.
MBCS creative director Eddy Nazarullah (right) with business director Gary Read and WAO’s Vaneezha Muniandi. (Afizi Ismail @ FMT Lifestyle) “She told us the story of how her mum has been abused for as long as she can remember, and her father keeps giving gifts to justify the action.”To obtain further insight, FMT Lifestyle sought the expertise of clinical psychologist Sanghamitra Gupta, who explained that while love bombing may sound enchanting, it can be psychologically harmful.
“Since it is not genuine, it does not last very long. Eventually this ‘high’ wears off, and that is when the signs of abuse and violence show up – at the devaluation phase,” she said. WAO’s head of case management, Vaneezha Muniandi, called love bombing a form of manipulation, and pointed out that it can even occur in non-romantic relationships.
“For many of the cases we handle at WAO, the abuse builds up from the love-bombing phase. When the receiver opposes and proposes setting boundaries, the giver may retaliate with verbal or physical abuse.“I’ve had people tell me, ‘Oh yes, I’ve been experiencing this, but I didn’t know there’s a term for it’.”
