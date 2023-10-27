Looting breaks out in Mexico’s Acapulco after devastating Hurricane Otis

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

People leave with goods after looting a local supermarket in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis, near Acapulco October 26, 2023. — Reuters picACAPULCO, Oct 27 — Looting broke out in the Mexican city of Acapulco after the popular beach resort was battered on Wednesday by record-breaking Hurricane Otis, which killed 27 people and left residents grappling with shortages of food and water. headtopics.com

Speaking at a regular press conference, Lopez Obrador promised the government would help people in the stricken city in the southern state of Guerrero, one of Mexico’s poorest.“We came to get food, because we don’t have any,” a woman told Reuters as groups of people carried off goods from shops on Thursday night, including food, water, and toilet paper.

Otis pummelled Acapulco with winds of 165 miles per hour (266 km per hour) early on Wednesday, flooding thoroughfares, tearing roofs from residences and hotels, submerging vehicles, and severing communication, road, and air connections.State power utility CFE said today it had restored 50 per cent of the electricity service in Guerrero, despite access and communication obstacles encountered by workers. headtopics.com

To evacuate tourists, an air bridge between Acapulco and Mexico City was being set up on Friday after authorities got the control tower at the city’s airport back up and running.

