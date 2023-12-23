Looking Back at the Gaming Highlights and Disappointments of 2023

As the air turns increasingly cold and families gather to celebrate the holidays, it’s time to get comfy and reminisce about the year that was. 2023 had more than its fair share of highs and lows, so join us for one last look back as we remember our favorite games, as well as the most crushing disappointments and the most delightful surprises that the past 12 months had to offer. The Biggest Gaming Disappointments Of 2023 Good job folks, that’s another year down.

This year, like so many recent years, was a mess as we continued to deal with the ongoing effects of the pandemic while governments and businesses around the world pretended everything is better now. And now, I can’t even complain about it on Twitter because the site sucks, is always broken, and is called X. Thanks, Elon Musk! - Zack Zwiezen Read More The State Of Xbox And Game Pass In 2023 On paper, Microsoft did what it needed to do in 2023 to improve on a quiet, somewhat empty 2022. But it also enacted layoffs and took some public beatings in court as it tried to become even bigge





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Best Gadgets of 2023: Laptops, Smartwatches, Headphones, and Gaming DevicesFrom earbuds to laptops and even the relatively new gaming handheld segment, we’ve got plenty of different gadgets all around us. As such, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best laptops (both premium and more value-focused ones), smartwatches, headphones and even gaming devices 2023 has had to offer. If you're looking for the best laptop, the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is a top contender with its powerful features and sleek design.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

The Most Busted Games of 2023A look back at the most buggy, broken, and busted games that were released in 2023.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

New Game Releases for December 2023Check out the new game releases for December 2023, including Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, and get ready for some exciting gaming experiences.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Ericsson predicts 1-in-5 global mobile subscriptions to be 5G by end of 2023Ericsson estimates that almost one-in-five of all global mobile subscriptions will be 5G subscriptions by the end of 2023, as the growth proves resilient despite continued economic challenges and geopolitical unrest in some markets.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Game Awards 2023 Winners and LosersHere are the winners and losers of the Game Awards 2023

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Steel prices increase in Malaysia in November 2023The unit price index of steel increased between 0.1 per cent and 2.0 per cent for almost all areas in November 2023 as compared to the previous month, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »