Long-Lost Father Found in Singapore Passes Away

KUALA LUMPUR: Four years ago, his children joyfully shared the happy news that their long-lost father Ali Jais had been found in Singapore . However, today brings a different story.

According to Hasliza, her father, who was brought to Kelantan to celebrate Hari Raya with their family there, was admitted to the hospital on the second day of Aidilfitri due to a lung infection. Less than 24 hours after news about him was reported by a Bernama correspondent in Singapore, the search for Ali came to an end. Ali, 88, was discovered in a nursing home for the elderly in the republic.

