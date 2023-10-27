London hate crimes rise again in wake of Gaza conflict

LONDON: Anti-Semitic and Islamaphobic incidents have almost doubled in just over a week in London, police data showed today, in the wake of the attack by Hamas fighters on southern Israel nearly three weeks ago and subsequent bombardment by Israel of Gaza.

There have been growing tensions in Britain and elsewhere since Hamas gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns and Israel besieged Gaza in response, with pro-Palestinian demonstrations and vigils held by Jewish groups in solidarity with hostages, some of whom are British, who were taken by the group.

Commander Kyle Gordon said there had been 408 anti-Semitic incidents recorded in the British capital so far this month compared to 28 in the same period last year, while there had been 174 Islamophobic offences compared to 65.“My colleagues continue to ruthlessly deal with any acts of hate crime that they encounter,” Kyle told reporters. headtopics.com

London’s police chief Mark Rowley held a meeting with home secretary Suella Braverman on Monday after which he said laws would need to be changed if the government wanted firmer action. Kyle said there would be some 2,000 officers on duty across the capital tomorrow when another pro-Palestinian march is set to take place.

“Our most experienced and knowledgeable officers are working on the policing of these events, making sure we’re utilising all of the legislation available to us to its fullest extent,” he said. “We will not tolerate hate crime in this city. We will take really robust action to all those who commit such crimes.” headtopics.com

Meanwhile, commander Dominic Murphy, from the London police’s counter terrorism command, said his officers had launched just under 10 investigations into online material referred by the public to police.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Gaza terkini: Zionis semakin menggila, kata Nurul Ain rakyat Malaysia di GazaGaza terkini: Zionis semakin menggila, kata Nurul Ain rakyat Malaysia di Gaza ekoran Serangan rejim zionis di penempatan orang awam. Read more ⮕

Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza surges to 7,028GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thu... Read more ⮕

Israel ground forces raid Hamas sites in Gaza, withdrawIsrael’s Army Radio described it as the biggest incursion of the current war. Read more ⮕

Gaza conflict: Keep our schools neutral, says HenrynusA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

N. Korea says Israel bombed Gaza hospital, calls US ‘accomplice’Pyongyang says Israel committed a war crime ‘under the undisguised patronage’ of the US. Read more ⮕

Anwar’s meetings with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt leaders unprecedented amid Gaza conflict, says ZambryA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕