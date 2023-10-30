Local Woman Accuses Radio DJ Boyfriend Of Cheating With His FlyFM Colleague - Multiple Times!

from high profile public figures. While an average Joe doesn't have to deal with public embarrassment, the same can't be said for those already in the spotlight.

Over the weekend, a local woman took to Twitter to accuse her DJ boyfriend of cheating on her with a certain announcer of a popular English radio station. Here's her full story:The woman, who goes by @/bqzedreen, posted a (now-deleted) thread to expose her boyfriend of cheating on her with a popular radio announcer. 'Exposing them because they f**ked up and betrayed me when I gave them a second chance.

In the thread, the user explained that she had suspicions that her boyfriend was being unfaithful after seeing him being suspiciously intimate with the radio announcer at one of his gigs back in June. Earlier in August, the woman tried to Facetime her boyfriend multiple times only for him to give her excuses on why he could not. After pressuring him, he then video-called her with the camera off, adding to the suspicion.

The boyfriend continuously lied about his whereabouts and ended the call when his girlfriend asked him to prove that he was at a friend's house. @/bqzedreen then called said friend, only to find out that her man was actually at the announcer's house. The poor woman went over to her boyfriend's friend's house where she broke down and was comforted by the friend's wife while the friend went to fetch her boyfriend.

The thread went viral on Twitter with many defending the victim by calling the announcer a homewrecker. Netizens were also said to have flooded the radio station's Instagram page to call out the announcer for her scandal only for their comments to be deleted. After a quick check, the station deleted their latest IG reel that featured the accused announcer.

