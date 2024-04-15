Local Man Mistakenly Claims LHDN is a Government Agency

Baru-baru ini, kecoh apabila seorang lelaki tempatan bertindak memuat naik ciapan berbaur ketidakpuasan hati menerusi aplikasi di Twitter berkenaan Pejabat Hasil Dalam Negeri yang menutup pejabat mereka pada hari Jumaat lepas.

Sejurus itu, netizen dengan cepat meluahkan pandangan mereka dan memaklumkan kepadanya bahawa LHDN bukanlah sebuah agensi kerajaan.Badan berkanun adalah badan korporat yang ditubuhkan oleh undang-undang parlimen yang diberi kuasa untuk menggubal undang-undang tertentu bagi pihak negara atau negeri yang berkaitan.

LHDN Government Agency Twitter Annual Bonuses Public Servants

