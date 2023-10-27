Local Influencer Reacts To Big Pharmacy’s Racist Promo Video

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local influencer Arwind Kumar is among those who have voiced out his disappointment. The content creator took to his social media to express how insensitive the clip was to portray Indians in that manner.In his clip, he first addresses the actor, who is also a content creator, for blindly agreeing to the role without properly considering the impact of his actions.

He then went on to address the company for giving this promotional video a green light. "The bigger fool is the brand who actually approved the idea and the concept, allowing it to be in the eye of the public."

“You have to know a joke has to be funny. The most shameless people are the people who actually do these kinds of things without taking into consideration the feelings and emotions of other people. It is disgusting.”

The customer seemed to be in a rush and asked him to quickly wrap up his products. The Indian cashier agreed and then suddenly took a red marker and drew a bindi on his forehead to scan the products. Big Pharmacy has since issued an official apology on their Instagram. In their statement, they expressed their sincere apologies for the insensitive and offensive nature of the video.

