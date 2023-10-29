Local cops give mum a second chance after hearing her three-year-old’s sweet message

police officer was moved by a child’s message to her detained mother in a heartwarming incident that occurred in Jitra, Kedah.

The three-year-old girl, who assumed her mother was going to work when she was actually being arrested for a drug offense, told her mother something that struck a chord with the police officer and his colleague.

Bahrom Sahin, a 32-year-old officer with the Jitra district police headquarters’ Narcotics Section, was patrolling in a nearby village when he noticed a woman acting suspiciously in front of her house. headtopics.com

He explained that he and his colleague were about to detain the woman on narcotics-related charges when they discovered she was a single mother with six children. The child’s message, which was full of innocence and love, struck a chord with the officer due to how it reminded him of his own child at home.

“I was taken aback and was barely able to hold back my tears upon hearing the child’s words because those are the words that my own child tells me when I leave the house to go to work,“ Bahrom said. Bahrom stated that he and his colleague recognized the mother’s and her child’s difficulties and decided to show compassion. After some deliberation, they agreed to release the woman on certain conditions. headtopics.com

“We let her go on condition that she be put under observation so that she does not repeat her mistake because we understand that her children will be waiting for her to return if we detain her,“ he explained.3.

Civil Defence says four Kedah areas at risk of high tideOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Purata penggunaan katil hospital di Kedah tinggi'Namun penggunaan katil di hospital-hospital pakar major iaitu HSB, HSAH di Sungai Petani dan Hospital Kulim melebihi 90 peratus. Read more ⮕

Kedah benam Negeri Sembilan 3-0 di sebalik isu gaji tertunggakKedah benam Negeri Sembilan 3-0 di sebalik isu gaji tertunggak Read more ⮕

1 killed, homes damaged in Kedah stormHeavy rain and strong winds were reported in several districts in the state. Read more ⮕

1 PPS dibuka selepas Kedah dilanda ributPPS Taman Gurun Jaya di Sungai Petani dibuka pada 7.40 malam tadi bagi menempatkan 11 mangsa daripada tiga keluarga. Read more ⮕

Local staff, three volunteers in Gaza’s Indonesia run hospital safeJAKARTA: A local staff member at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza, and three Indonesian volunteers have been reported safe and well, according to the Medica... Read more ⮕