Local Content Creator Impresses with Accents

Arieff Yong, a local content creator, is famous for his impressions of people with different accents. He keeps his followers entertained with videos of him speaking in British, French, Chinese, and other accents. One of his videos, where he talks about his preference for local snacks in a pronounced French accent, went viral and gained him a lot of popularity. Apart from the French accent, Yong also does convincing British, Malay, Chinese, and Indian accents that his viewers enjoy.





