Local Businesses Create Modern Batik Clothing for Chinese New Year

Throughout the years, the colourful textile known as batik has gone through several evolutions and many local businesses are now using batik to create modern clothing such as crop tops, skirts and shirts for everyday wear. This Chinese New Year, where a majority of the clothes are weirdly beige and pastel, you can stand out by wearing pieces from these local businesses that create such wonderful batik clothing. INISAYA IniSaya is the brainchild of a Malaysian designer, Jeffery Goh.

He incorporates batik into everyday wear, such as crop tops, skirts and dresses, in a very tasteful way that can make your outfit pop. Their CNY 2024 Collection, Blossom Bliss, was just launched on 20 January. It features a collection of cheongsams, cheongsam blouses, skirts, pants and even shirts for men. If you would like to see it, try and buy it, you can catch them at the Sunny Side Up Market on 27 and 28 January. Their site is currently under maintenance, but it will be up as soon as possible. You can check out their Instagram her





