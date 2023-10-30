LLM says Genting toll plaza being built on private road, not under its or works ministry’s jurisdiction

is not under its and the works mininstry’s jurisdiction. In a statement issued over the weekend, LLM said that the toll plaza was being built on a private road and does not have any connection with the Kuala Lumpur-Karak expressway (KLK).

As such, the construction project is not under the jurisdiction of the works ministry and LLM as the road is not gazetted as a federal road, it said via a statement., which is being constructed in Gohtong Jaya. The council said it ordered all work to be halted on the project because it had not received any application regarding the construction of this toll plaza.up Genting Highland.

Plaza tol menerusi Gohtong Jaya bukan di bawah kuasa KKR, LLMPlaza tol menerusi Gohtong Jaya bukan di bawah kuasa KKR, LLM Read more ⮕

Malaysian Highway Authority says construction of Genting Highlands toll plaza on private road, not under its jurisdictionKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The construction of a toll plaza in Gohtong Jaya, Genting Highlands is not under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Works (KKR) and Malaysian Highway... Read more ⮕

Sabahan recognised as first Malaysian to do winter research in AntarcticaKuala Lumpur: Prof Dr Justin Sentian of the Faculty of Science and Natural Resources, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), has been recognised as the first Malaysian to conduct winter research in Antarctica and to have spent the most time - seven months - in the icy continent. Read more ⮕

Brain drain of Malaysian young will worsen ageing situationAS Malaysia heads towards being an aged nation, effective policies are needed to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of this inevitable phenomenon. Read more ⮕

Malaysian actor Badrul Muhayat passes away at 55One of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Malaysian PM Anwar visits Singapore for two-day leaders’ retreat with Singapore PM LeeOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕