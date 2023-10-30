Livestock farmers association: Chicken and egg supply unaffected by subsidy discontinuation

FLFAM in a statement said the government move will encourage the expansion of chicken farming and foreign investment into this sector which will further strengthen the chicken supply and contribute positively to national food security. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Federation of Livestock Farmers Association of Malaysia (FLFAM) today said that the supply of chickens and eggs is stable and sufficient to meet consumer demand.

FLFAM in a statement said that the government’s decision to float the price of chicken will not affect supply in the country.“This action will definitely encourage the expansion of chicken farming and foreign investment into this sector which will further strengthen the chicken supply and contribute positively to national food security.“FLFAM is confident that the supply of chicken is sufficient especially after the control price is ended,” the statement read.

Earlier, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the government has agreed that subsidies and price controls for chicken will be discontinued on November 1. Mohamad said the termination of the chicken subsidy takes into account the present situation and trends of supply, farm prices, and stabilised chicken production costs, which contribute to the current market price of below the ceiling price of RM9.40.However, Mohamad said that chicken eggs graded A, B, and C will continue to be subject to existing subsidy mechanisms. headtopics.com

“Pertaining to the government decision to maintain the chicken eggs prices and provide subsidy to chicken eggs farmers, FLFAM welcomes the government’s effort to allow the B40 to continue to enjoy a highly affordable chicken eggs price.

“FLFAM will continue to support the government’s moves to provide Malaysians with ample supply of chickens and eggs at affordable prices,” the statement read. Will govt's decision to deregulate chicken, egg prices be boon or bane to consumers? Only time will tell, experts propose headtopics.com

