Liverpool thump Toulouse as Brighton get first win in Europe

Football - Europa League - Group E - Liverpool v Toulouse - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 26, 2023 Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch scores their fourth goal. REUTERSPIX: Liverpool eased Toulouse aside 5-1 to register a third straight Europa League win Thursday, while Brighton beat ailing Dutch giants Ajax for the club's first ever victory in continental competition.

Ryan Gravenberch added a fourth midway through the second half, pouncing on a rebound after Nunez rounded the goalkeeper only to strike the post. Mohamed Salah bagged a fifth in stoppage time. They are five points clear of Toulouse and Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise, who grabbed two late goals to overcome LASK of Austria 2-1.

Ansu Fati rolled in a second for the hosts early in the second half to leave Roberto De Zerbi's men a point adrift of Group B leaders Marseille. Amine Harit converted the spot-kick before Jordan Veretout tucked away another penalty for Gennaro Gattuso's side.West Ham's 17-match unbeaten European run came to an end with a 2-1 loss away to Olympiakos. headtopics.com

“We have to improve our performance. And we must rise to the occasion. I am disappointed by our first half. It was a tough match, but we carry on,“ said West Ham manager David Moyes.Rangers relied on a fine display from goalkeeper Jack Butland in a 0-0 draw at Sparta Prague.

