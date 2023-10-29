Liverpool cruise to 3-0 win over Forest

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring Liverpool’s third goal in the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. (AP pic)

LIVERPOOL: Goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield today that lifted the Reds to 23 points, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Jota finished off a quick counter-attack to break the deadlock in the 31st minute and celebrated by holding up the shirt of teammate Luis Diaz, who missed the match following the kidnapping of his parents in his native Colombia. headtopics.com

Liverpool’s second was a brilliant team goal as they sliced the Forest rearguard apart before Dominik Szoboszlai pulled the ball across the goal for Nunez to turn home.Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.

Shahelmey: Three alternative Pan Borneo routes do not pass through Tawai Forest ReserveKOTA KINABALU, Oct 28 — The Sabah Public Works Ministry is awaiting recommendations from the State Cabinet on the possibility of the Pan Borneo Highway project not having to cut... Read more ⮕

No EFT funds if Kelantan declassifies forest reserves, warns ministerEnvironment minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad says the financial incentive is to protect and conserve protected areas. Read more ⮕

Klopp ‘angau’ dengan barisan baharu LiverpoolJurgen Klopp meng­gelar barisan pemain ­Liverpool sekarang sebagai skuad yang ‘mudah membuat orang jatuh cinta’ selepas Reds Read more ⮕

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool footballer Luis DiazA team of investigators are still searching for Luis Diaz’s father in Barrancas. Read more ⮕

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool football player Luis DiazBOGOTA, Oct 29 — Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday said the mother of Liverpool football player Luis Diaz had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia,... Read more ⮕

Liverpool thump Toulouse, Brighton finally victoriousPARIS: Liverpool eased Toulouse aside 5-1 to register a third straight Europa League win, while Brighton beat ailing Dutch giants Ajax for the club’s first ever victory in continental competition. Read more ⮕