Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Virtual Trips

Released on January 26, 2024, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a satisfyingly deep RPG with a great story, wonderful characters, and tons of activities to complete. Featuring turn-based combat, a swappable class system, and plenty of rewarding opportunities to strategize, the latest game in what was formerly called the Yakuza series is as deep as it is masterable. Here are our tips for getting the most out of your virtual trips to Japan and Hawaii.

Don’t be so quick to fast travel Infinite Wealth has a couple of open maps to travel around. Though not as large as your standard “open world” game, their size may still tempt you to just fast-travel via the game’s taxis instead of hoofing it to your destination. Resist that urge. Not only is the map full of activities you’ll need to physically walk up to (such as many side quests, opportunities to bond with your party members, Suji spots, and more), but as Infinite Wealth is a turn-based RPG, you’re gonna want to spend time getting into some random encounters to raise your level and Job rank





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - A Thrilling Adventure in an Alternate DimensionA group of suspicious-looking characters threaten a person strolling along the beaches of Hawaii, transporting them to an alternate dimension where they must showcase their heroics. The person's skills, baseball bat, and comrades come into play as they face monstrous enemies. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the latest installment in the Yakuza game series, known for its gripping tale of Japanese gangsters navigating the criminal underworld.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Halo Infinite Shifts Away from Seasons in 2024Halo Infinite is abandoning its seasonal model in 2024 and introducing bite-sized battle passes called 'Operations' every four to six weeks. Developer 343 Industries announced this content change in its January update stream, along with other exciting features.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Play Classic Halo Map 'Assault on the Control Room' in Halo InfiniteOne of Halo Infinite’s last major updates allowed users to spawn AI from the single-player campaign in multiplayer matches. Now, players can play a faithful recreation of the classic Halo map 'Assault on the Control Room' in Halo Infinite.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

New Game Releases and Upcoming LaunchesThe article discusses the shift in the release schedule of new games, with publishers realizing that people buy games all year round. It mentions the upcoming launches of Persona 3 and FF7 remakes, a new Tekken game, and the ninth mainline installment of Sega's Like A Dragon series: Infinite Wealth.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Lululemon Launches Exclusive Capsule Collection for Lunar New YearLululemon introduces a special collection to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, featuring a cinematic tribute filmed in China and starring Michelle Yeoh.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Putra Mall Unveils Chinese New Year CampaignPutra Mall recently unveiled its Chinese New Year campaign, “Dragon’s Blessing”, which promises a celebration steeped in tradition, shopping, festive performances and community goodwill.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »