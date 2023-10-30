Lifting of price controls set to boost poultry farming sector

: The government’s move to lift the subsidies and price controls on chicken effective this Wednesday (Nov 1) is set to boost the poultry farming sector and attract foreign investors.

“The floating of chicken prices will have a positive impact on the industry, including by attracting more investments. He also assured that the supply of chicken will be sufficient, especially following the announcement made by the Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu today.

In a press conference earlier today, Mohamad said the government also agreed to continue the subsidies for grade A, B and C eggs according to the existing mechanism. Meanwhile, Mydin managing director Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin said the announcement serves as a challenge for industry players not to increase chicken prices after the government fulfils their requests. headtopics.com

Peserta Himpunan 10,000 Solidariti Palestin banjiri Kuala LumpurFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Jenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esokJenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esok Read more ⮕

Missing woman found dead at Kuala Kurau jettyIPOH, Oct 29 — A woman reported missing on Friday was found dead at the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone jetty near Parit Buntar yesterday. Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri... Read more ⮕

Body found floating near MMEA's Kuala Kurau jetty identified as 23-year-old womanForeign diplomats, business leaders and China watchers around the world joined the Chinese public in remembering Li who died on FridayMany who had first-hand experience of the former premier shared photos of him on Weibo, including his visits to disaster... Read more ⮕

Dead body found floating near MMEA jetty in Kuala KurauMELAKA: A sleeping driver caused his car to sink into the Straits of Malacca after high tide swept up the vehicle. Read more ⮕

Govt assures no more spikes in chicken priceKUALA LUMPUR: The government is giving the assurance that there will be no more drastic chicken price increase after the chicken price subsidy and con... Read more ⮕